Unread 5.1 adds Birchfeed and Quick Reads support

Unread 5.1 came out this week, and it's the most significant update to the app for me personally that they've ever shipped. Why is this such a cool update for me? Let's look at the release notes:

Unread 5.1 adds these improvements and more:



• Syncing with Birchfeed, a new web-based RSS reader and syncing service. • A Quick Reads article Action

That's right, Unread is the first RSS client to integrate not only Birchfeed as a first-class citizen for RSS sync, but also Quick Reads that anyone can use as their quick share option. As you can imagine, I'm pretty excited about this, and I'm absolutely pleased that this is in one of the coolest RSS clients out there.

Unread has made authentication a breeze as well and has fully integrated passkeys, so that if you've created a passkey for your BirchFeed account, all you have to do is auth with that and you'll be in. No passwords, no emails. It's the passkey dream (there is a six-digit emailed code if you still want it, of course).

Unread has always had a very distinct style that I've respected, and now it has a new reason to hold a special place in my heart. Check it out!