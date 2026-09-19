What my apps look like on the iPhone Duo with zero code changes

Leading up to the iPhone Duo's announcement, I suggested that Apple's big advantage here compared to other folding phones on the market that are based on Android was the iPad ecosystem. Not all apps run on both the iPhone and the iPad, but a lot do, and so a lot of the apps you already use display different interfaces based on how much space they're given.

What this means is that app developers don't have to start from square one and reconceptualize their apps for larger displays because a lot of them have already done that by supporting the iPad. Also, because of the way SwiftUI in particular works, some of these UI changes that Apple showed off for the iPhone Duo are things we actually get for free. To give you an idea of what I'm talking about, here are some screenshots of a few of my apps running in the simulator with exactly zero changes made to support the Duo.

Quick Reads

Quick Subtitles

Nonogame

Quick Reviews

Chapterize

So yeah, they're not all perfect, and some have visual bugs I absolutely need to sort out, but because these apps were all built to work on the iPhone and iPad, they all scale up to the iPhone Duo's larger internal screen with ease. Sure, some of the buttons layout differently, and there are additional layouts you can implement specific to this device when the screen is in different odd positions, but make no mistake, these are iPad apps running on the iPhone, and that's very cool.