When speeds and feeds don't matter

Here's a clip from a post on Reddit. I'm not linking to it because this could be seen as punching down, and I really don't mean it that way. I’m sure you could Google for it if you want to see the whole post.

Here is why and all the things that most YT have missed because they only care about views. 1- every action is instant coming from the M2. You open a new window (app, safari…) and it is there before you know it 2-setting up my persona was done in half the time 3- right after my setup was done I noticed how sharper and more vivid all the icons are [sic] images were.

I'm sharing this quote because I think it's a perfect example of the disconnect between people who have found use cases they love for the Vision Pro and those who have not. If you love the Vision Pro and have things that you use it for all the time, then these sound like nice upgrades, in the same way that a spec bump to a MacBook appeals to me. That said, if the Vision Pro hasn't proved its worth to you yet, and I think it's fair to say that's the vast majority of people in the world, then this update doesn't do much for you.

I cannot stress this enough. If the Vision Pro launched apps instantaneously, if my persona was created automatically the moment I took the device out of the box, and the pixels were completely invisible to me (aka, we have achieved retina in mixed reality) I would use my Vision Pro precisely 0% more than I do now.

Let's just say it plainly: At $3,500, the Vision Pro is a product that is only possible to be purchased by those who are doing quite well in life. Buyers of every single VR product, ever, have largely had the opinion that they enjoy it for a month or two and then grow tired, and it kind of sits on the shelf. Optimistic pundits at the time suggested Apple would buck this trend. But everything I have seen indicates they have very much fallen into the same pit as every other company who's tried to do this.

I think it's worthwhile for reviewers to consider the upgrades to the new Vision Pro, and how the improved performance makes it a better product for people who enjoy it. But I also think it's very well worth recognizing that the vast majority of the people in the world won't suddenly plonk down their hard-earned money to buy this product because it's faster, and the screens are slightly more clear.

There are absolutely people who enjoy the Vision Pro and would enjoy the performance improvements the M5 model brings, but those who love the product also need to recognize that most people don't resonate with the product, and doing things they're not interested in doing aren't going to get many more people on board.