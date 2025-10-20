+ Why I don't think the iPhone Air is quite like the iPhone X

+ Another "Quick" app beta
Another small app is in the works, and as always, More Birchtree subscribers get TestFlight access.
+ Why I’m not an AI art doomer
Sora 2 has made creating realistic videos trivially easy. I don’t think this means art is dead.
+ Judging my iPhone and Apple Watch predictions for 2025
An early look at my predictions for 2025.
+ Oh no, I'm already tired of Liquid Glass
How am I already eagerly awaiting for the next redesign?
+ Smartypants, my first app idea that might actually be possible now
Was 2015 me a genius? Probably not…but maybe…