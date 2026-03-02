Why killing iPadOS isn't what you think it is

In the second episode of the A Better Computer podcast, I talk more about how I think "killing iPadOS" is actually making everything more like an iPad. We look at why, from a developer's perspective, there's already literally no difference between iPadOS and iOS software. And then I give a quick update on my ROG Xbox Ally X, which is now running Linux and is so much better than it was when it was running Windows.

Watch on YouTube, or listen in your favorite app.