Yeah, it's time for a step back

Back when I was still using Twitter, I would develop a serious fatigue of social media every year or so and needed to take a step back from using it. I've written about this several times on this blog, but when I left Twitter and jumped feet-first into Mastodon in late 2022, everything felt refreshing. I didn't get that feeling anytime in 2022 through 2024. Mastodon was different, right?

Well, it's May 29th, 2025 as I'm writing this, and I regret to say that the fatigue has hit me again, so I'm taking a step back from social media.

To be super clear, this isn't some personal crisis or anything, nor is it "breaking up" with social media, it's just a recognition that I'm not having much fun on Mastodon or Bluesky right now, so I'm going to be using them quite a bit less for a while. I'll still do movie reviews and be there during WWDC to discuss all the Apple stuff, but that's about it.

This blog, of course is natively on the fediverse, so you can follow it at @matt@birchtree.me.