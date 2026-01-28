I am once again happy to announce a new app is available. Yearly Run Goals is available now on the App Store for the iPhone, and it's a simple, visually delightful way to track your running goal for the year.

Backstory

This was the micro-app that kicked off my micro-app series, and as I said in that post, while I intended to keep using the app for myself, I didn't plan on releasing it to the public.

However, since then I have gotten so many questions from people on whether I could release this app since then, to the point where it seemed wrong not to push it over the line and get it out there. So over the last couple weeks I have been refining the app and getting it to a place where I think it will be quite usable for regular people.

Track your runs

The concept of the app has not changed at all from that initial version. You open the app and can see how you're doing towards your progress that you set for yourself for the year.You also get a nice visualization of the current month and a one to two step flow for adding today's run to your log. The app also has a HealthKit integration so running workouts will automatically be displayed in the app, and you can add them to your official goal progress with a single tap.

There are also some stats in the app showing you your longest streak, your longest gap, and the like.

I've also implemented a nice onboarding flow so you can get into the app, provision the HealthKit permission if you'd like, and set your goal. If distance isn't the measuring stick you are personally using, I've also made it so you can just set a set number of workouts that you want to do over the course of the year.

Yearly Goals Plus

You will not be surprised to hear there is a premium tier for the app, which you can unlock if you'd like to get more than what was listed above, and there are about 4 unlocks you get with Yearly Goals Plus.

Track more workout types, including walking, swimming, and biking. Bulk import historical workout data from HealthKit. This will also let you see a comparison to your progress from last year on the chart in the main view. Export your progress as an image. You can export a high-res version of the graph or a full-page version of the calendar showing all 12 months. Further insights into your workouts with more graphs.

Yearly Goals Plus is a $7.99/year subscription.

Privacy

I continue to be obsessed with privacy-friendly apps, including being overly open about how data collection works. The main thing to know here is that nothing you put into the app ever leaves your device. This means I never see your workout data or anything personal about you.

There are basic analytics, and I do log two events that happen in the app. The first is a simple log when the app is launched, simply telling me that someone opened the app and what OS version they're on. The second log is when a new subscription is started, which, again, does not have any personal info; it just lets me know that someone subscribed.

If you'd like to read the full privacy policy, here's a link.

Yearly Run Goals is available now for the iPhone!