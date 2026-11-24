Hello, it's me again. I have a new app and it's called Dict.

The world is not short on dictation apps. As is often the case, I wanted to make something that worked exactly how I personally wanted. I also just wanted to have some fun with UI design in a small thing I could be really opinionated on.

Dict behaves very similar to other dictation apps you may be used to, where you hold down a hotkey and dictate, and you can press spacebar to go into hands free mode and dictate as much as you want. The whole app runs completely on device, including transcription and cleanup.

If you'd like, you can provide your own OpenRouter API key to do some higher quality transcription cleanup and formatting. If you go this route, you can choose what AI model to use, but the default Claude Haiku 5.5 is quite cost efficient and has cost me about 2 cents per 100 dictation cleanups. And again, if you stick with on-device Apple intelligence, there's literally no cost.

Dict has a 14-day free trial and a one-time $9.99 cost to own it for life.

As a bit of trivia about this app, sometimes my apps go very quickly from project creation to public release, but this one's had the longest gestation period. I started building Dict in April of this year and have been using it every day since then. Over the summer, the app was decent, but wasn't good enough for me to give up on Aqua Voice, which was my dictation app of choice previously. In September it crossed the line to being good enough to be my daily driver. And since then I've locked in a few things here and there, but it's been pretty darn solid without the need to do much to update it. My hope is that this means you'll get a really good experience out of the gate. But as with any software, no amount of testing can account for it colliding with real users, so please feel free to hit me up on Mastodon with bug reports.