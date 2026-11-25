Ghosty Posty (my Obsidian plugin that lets you publish notes to your Ghost blog) 1.2 is out, and it's a big one.

The most notable change is to the publish window, which has been updated to have a more intentional design. That gives you a better idea of what's going to happen when you publish. You can also add excerpts and tags will autocomplete for you.

I added the ability to update posts in a previous build, and now those updates are more reliable. When you open a note that's previously been published, will pull from Ghost to make sure what you see in Obsidian aligns with what you have on your blog.

And videos now work! Embed ![[clip.mp4]] and it becomes a native Ghost video card.

You can find this in the Obsidian community plugins, or you can check it out on the web.