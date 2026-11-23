I think there’s something fundamentally wrong with a society that decides half a dozen powerful men are simply too important to our economic well-being ever to face consequences for their actions.

We saw this with Jensen Huang being reinstated as CEO, and with the commentary and pressure campaign surrounding his resignation a couple of weeks ago. It was revealed that he had at least three affairs, one with a potential Chinese spy, and had explicitly lied to his board of directors. Yet today, he’s back in charge because he’s too important. We don’t care that he lied to the board, which is kind of the main thing you can’t do as CEO. But hey, he’s important, so we have to bring him back.

I feel similarly about Sam Altman at OpenAI, and, of course, Donald Trump, a man with dozens of felony convictions and multiple impeachments. These are men who can effectively do whatever they want.

For all the bullshit he’s spouted, I think one of the most prescient things Donald Trump has ever said is that he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose a voter. I feel that way not only about his hardcore voters, but also about people in the business class and business commentary space who just can’t fathom these men facing any consequences.

The only sin they could ever commit is making the line stop going up. They pray at the altar of the Almighty Dollar, and nothing else is important. Have affairs, lie to your board, circumvent US trade regulations, hell, murder a guy, who cares? You make the line go up, so the rules don't really apply to you.