One of the best parts of Workbench, my app for working across multiple projects with Claude Code, is the companion app for the iPhone and iPad. I'm happy to say that as of today, the app is available on the App Store, not just through TestFlight.

It should also be said that if you like to work from your iPad and you have A Mac you can run the full app on. You can actually do pretty much everything in terms of development from the iPad via this companion app. During my testing, I was able to painlessly make edits to some of my iOS apps and Have Claude wirelessly install the app on my iPhone to test in hand. Obviously this is kind of a cheat, but it is pretty cool to be doing this sort of thing from an iPad.

You can find all things Workbench on the official site!