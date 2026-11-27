1Password’s security incident
1Password: Update on a security incident involving 1Password’s backend systems.
On November 19, 2026, 1Password began investigating indications that an attacker gained access to an employee’s corporate GitHub account. The actor used the account to access source code and push malicious code to backend services, which downloaded administrative data pertaining to our customers. This data included customer names and email addresses, in addition to non-secret internal metadata about the account. At no time were customer vault contents accessed by, or available to, the attacker.
Not great, and I’m curious how their peer review works for these projects where someone could merge malicious code like this. Critically, no password data was acquired, which theoretically should be impossible without users’ devices.