Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

0Password

Evan Sandhu on the 1Password blog: A Simpler, Faster Way to Unlock 1Password

The new unlock with device setting lets 1Password open right alongside your Mac or PC. It unlocks as soon as you pass your device's own lock screen using a secure authentication method, whether that's Face ID, Touch ID, a PIN, or a password.

Honestly, I'm really looking forward to this. I appreciate that there may be security reasons why some people wouldn't want to tie their Mac authentication to 1Password, but for me, this will be great.

More like this

Bluesky, Mastodon, and Threads after the hype

Casey Newton: The Bluesky Exodus, One Year Later Bluesky's ingenuity in reimagining feeds and moderation tools has been

If the KKK loves what you're saying, you might be the baddies

John Ganz writing in 2023: The Preppie in Decline His father, Don Black, was a Klan wizard and the founder

I just won’t buy one

John Voorhees writing for MacStories: Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE Introduce a Limited-Edition iPhone Pocket The iPhone Pocket will be available

Leveling up the "spend more to get less" iPhone

Juli Clover writing for MacRumors, linking to a post on The Information: iPhone Air Sales Are So Bad That Apple&

Another example of babying your phone for minimal advantage

The findings were basically that after 500 charge cycles, the slow-charged iPhones dropped 11.8% in battery capacity, while the

LLM memory: either the best or worst thing about chatbots

This video brings up some salient points on the security concerns of using a browser that has an agent capable