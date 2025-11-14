Evan Sandhu on the 1Password blog: A Simpler, Faster Way to Unlock 1Password

The new unlock with device setting lets 1Password open right alongside your Mac or PC. It unlocks as soon as you pass your device's own lock screen using a secure authentication method, whether that's Face ID, Touch ID, a PIN, or a password.

Honestly, I'm really looking forward to this. I appreciate that there may be security reasons why some people wouldn't want to tie their Mac authentication to 1Password, but for me, this will be great.