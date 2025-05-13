1 billion isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? - billion of a different metric.

18 months ago there were 1 billion monthly RCS users around the world. Today, Google announced that 1 billion RCS messages are sent in the US alone every single day. Finding a comparable iMessage number is hard, but the worldwide number may be around 8 billion messages per day.

All I can say is that my life has gotten better since RCS was turned on. All of my family chats have way more reliable delivery and sending full-res images to family and friends is a delight.