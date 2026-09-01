1Password with an unbelievable own goal

Andrew Lilley Brinker: 1Password Supports the Ethnic Cleansing of Europe

Omarchy is a Linux distribution created and controlled by David Heinemeier Hansson, usually known as DHH. DHH is the founder and CTO of 37signals (formerly Basecamp) and creator of Ruby on Rails.



In the last year DHH has also called for the ethnic cleansing of Europe.

I talked about Omarchy and how DHH holds reprehensible beliefs on last week's A Better Computer podcast, and now we have another update related to this which hits close to home. As Andrew suggests, I have emailed 1Password directly with my disappointment and my intent to look elsewhere for my password manager needs (I've said it before and I'll say it again. The Mac is the toughest part, as once you're used to 1Password's convenience on the Mac, it really makes every other solution look like dog shit. Apple Passwords is okay, but it doesn't work on Android and is pretty shit in Chromium browsers, so I'm in a bit of a sticky situation).

Hello, I'm a longtime 1Password user and I generally really love the product. However, I find it inexplicable that 1Password has decided to sponsor David Heinemeier Hansson's Omacom Foundation. I have no issues with the business supporting causes to promote open computing. However, there are countless better projects than this to advance that goal. Frankly, this feels like supporting a cause with zero research, there was just a trending topic seen on social media, and someone wanted to join the hype train.



Hansson's very recent public views on immigrants in Europe are documented here and here and they represent the worst of us. I assume 1Password would say these blog posts do not represent the company's official supported positions on these issues, however given no context as to why 1Password chose this as a good investment over all other initiatives, reasonable people will conclude you specifically like this guy.



I would highly recommend backing out of this commitment, as I believe it will drive people away from 1Password. As stated above, I think you guys have the best password manager out there, and I'm not one quick to cancel services when a company makes a single choice I disagree with, but I am currently looking for an alternative because this does not sit right with me.