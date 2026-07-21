2026 is on pace for more than 1 million new app on the App Store. Just like 2016 all over again.

Kalley Huang: ‘Vibecoded’ Apps Are Flooding the App Store. Is That Good for Apple?

Last year, the number of new apps released in the App Store grew 30 percent to about 600,000, according to estimates by Sensor Tower, an app analytics firm. In the first half of this year, new apps doubled to about 560,000.

And only about half of those are mine!

Although, adding some more context here helps clarify the scope of this jump. 10 years ago in 2016, there were 1.1 million new iOS apps added to the App Store, or almost exactly how many apps we're on pace to release this year. Agentic coding is definitely making it so more people can release apps, but it seems like this rapid rise is actually just getting us back to where we were a decade ago so far.