If you were wondering what footage looks like from the iPhone 8 Plus’s new camera, below are a few examples I took on a walk around town last week. I did do a little color correction on some of these to make the colors pop a little more, but no other edits have been made.

Also note that you want to watch this on the highest quality setting your device allows. It’s a 4k 60fps video, so make sure you throw this thing all the internets!