5,090 days

Nick Heer: The Tim Cook Era Is Fully Cemented

On 16 September 1997, Steve Jobs became interim CEO of Apple. 5,090 days later, he handed the reins to Tim Cook, weeks before he died.



5,090 days after 24 August 2011 is today. The Cook era is now as long as the Jobs renaissance era.

Time's a funny thing, and it's wild to me to think that Tim Cook has been CEO for exactly as long as Steve Jobs was after his return.

Oh no, is that the accelerating passage of time as you get older? Shit.