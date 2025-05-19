A big Things update you might not even notice

Werner in the Things blog: A Swift Cloud

We’ve rebuilt Things Cloud from the ground up. The system that keeps your to-dos in sync is now faster, built with modern technology, and ready for the future.

This is gonna sound like a burn, and I don't mean it that way, but is there anything more iconic than Cultured Code working on a major update that improves Things in significant ways that most users will never notice? I know many are eagerly awaiting a major update to Things, and I too will be excited when it comes, but honestly, what I love about Things is that it works great, is perfectly reliable, and just works in the way I need it to. I'm not dying for it to get any significant updates.