A couple videos about bad science

As luck would have it, I watched two videos today about how exceptionally widely listened to people got scientific facts very wrong. Here's Hank Green explaining a lot of good info about how vaccines work and how RFK's recent statements about a "universal vaccine" are adjacent to how things work, but actually misrepresent how things work.

And then there's a new Climate Town video about a chart that Joe Rogan has brought up a bunch on his mildly popular podcast that "proves" that climate change isn't a big deal.

In addition to being the internet's dad, Hank is also a long-time science educator and Rollie is a climate science graduate from Columbia. Rollie's video especially does a good job reviewing the science behind this chart and explains why it's not showing what Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson (yes, that Mel Gibson) thinks it shows. In fairness, half of his argument comes from reading the article underneath the chart, which it's unclear that Rogan actually did because it makes no sense how he gets to the conclusion he does if he actually read it.

Anyway, just my regular reminder to be careful where you get your science info.