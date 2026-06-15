A hateful "gift to Americans"

Last night had a UFC fight on the White House lawn, which is…a thing…

"But Matt, why can't you liberals just enjoy this? Trump has said it's a "gift to Americans" to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday. Why can't you love America?"

Well, let's just jump to the end of the fight and see what sort of victory speech was given in this nonpartisan event:

Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?

Ah yes, that welcoming, uniting message that will bring all of us together as a nation.

"But Maaaaatt, this wasn't someone from the administration saying that, settle down."

No, you wake up. The fact this cunt felt it was an appropriate time to say something like this (racist and sexist at the same time, what a combo!) is as clear an indication I can think of that the energy for this event was anything but a "gift to Americans," it was a party for conservatives who love this sort of thing.