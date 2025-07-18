A new video game website rises

This Week in Videogames is a new video game publication spearheaded by YouTube's Ralph Panebianco (aka SkillUp). From their about us page:

We believe in a no-nonsense approach to videogame coverage that respects your time and intelligence. News and announcements should be curated and concise. Reviews and long-form writing should be insightful and a pleasure to read.

I hope the site is successful, and my initial impressions are that the content lives up to these standards. Like, here's a news story about layoffs at a studio that just released a very successful game (what else is new in the video games industry?):

Clean, quick, and to the point! It's a helpful reminder that news stories don't have to be 1,000 words just to take up space and appease the SEO gods.

The site is free for most content, but there is a $10/month subscription (with a 7 day free trial) if you're so inclined.