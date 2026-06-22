Advanced Dictation is off by default in iOS 27. Here's how to enable it

Hartley Charlton: Advanced AI Dictation Not Enabled by Default in iOS 27 Beta

Apple's next-generation AI dictation feature for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air is not turned on by default in the first developer beta of iOS 27.

I assumed this would have been on by default, so I was a little disappointed when dictation felt exactly the same two weeks ago when I installed the first iOS 27 beta. But enabling this does absolutely help. It's still not 100% perfect, and it's not as good as something like Aqua Voice or WhisperFlow on the Mac, but it's definitely an improvement and is something that I will use more often. Ironically, it kind of Sherlock's one of the use cases for Quick Notes, which exists in part because I hated iOS dictation so much.

How to enable it