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Advanced Dictation is off by default in iOS 27. Here's how to enable it

Hartley Charlton: Advanced AI Dictation Not Enabled by Default in iOS 27 Beta

Apple's next-generation AI dictation feature for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air is not turned on by default in the first developer beta of iOS 27.

I assumed this would have been on by default, so I was a little disappointed when dictation felt exactly the same two weeks ago when I installed the first iOS 27 beta. But enabling this does absolutely help. It's still not 100% perfect, and it's not as good as something like Aqua Voice or WhisperFlow on the Mac, but it's definitely an improvement and is something that I will use more often. Ironically, it kind of Sherlock's one of the use cases for Quick Notes, which exists in part because I hated iOS dictation so much.

How to enable it

  1. Go to the Settings app
  2. Open "General"
  3. Go into "Keyboard"
  4. Scroll all the way down to "Advanced Dictation Preview" and enable it

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