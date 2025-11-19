Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

AI as an accelerant, not a replacement

Christopher Butler: What AI Is Really For

My experience with AI in the design context tends to reflect what I think is generally true about AI in the workplace: the smaller the use case, the larger the gain. The larger the use case, the larger the expense. Most of the larger use cases that I have observed — where AI is leveraged to automate entire workflows, or capture end to end operational data, or replace an entire function — the outlay of work is equal to or greater than the savings. The time we think we’ll save by using AI tends to be spent on doing something else with AI.

This resonates with me. I personally get the most benefit from AI tools when I use it to accelerate my work, not so much to replace it. It's like Apple Shortcuts for me: it's not replacing my need to do anything, it's making some things easier or quicker than they otherwise would be. When I push it to do everything, it falls down.

I recently wrote about how my software development work looks a hell of a lot like traditional development, and I think that's the case for the other things I do with AI.

More like this

Mastodon’s leadership change

Eugen Rochko: My next chapter with Mastodon Mastodon is bigger than me, and though the technology we develop on is

The F1 game is taking a year off

Electronic Arts: EA Sports F1® Franchise Announcement Today, EA SPORTS™ confirms future plans for F1® 25, with the game set

My favorite M5 iPad Pro review

Riley Hill is one of my favorite writers focused on the iPad, and he just reviewed the new M5 iPad

Bluesky, Mastodon, and Threads after the hype

Casey Newton: The Bluesky Exodus, One Year Later Bluesky's ingenuity in reimagining feeds and moderation tools has been

If the KKK loves what you're saying, you might be the baddies

John Ganz writing in 2023: The Preppie in Decline His father, Don Black, was a Klan wizard and the founder

0Password

Evan Sandhu on the 1Password blog: A Simpler, Faster Way to Unlock 1Password The new unlock with device setting lets