AirDrop is coming to more Android phones in 2026

Adamya Sharma: Google just confirmed what Android fans have been praying to hear about AirDrop sharing

Speaking during a press briefing I attended at Google’s Taipei office during a Pixel Labs tour, Eric Kay, Vice President of Engineering for the Android platform, confirmed that AirDrop interoperability is set to expand well beyond Pixel phones this year.

“Last year, we launched AirDrop interoperability. In 2026, we’re going to be expanding it to a lot more devices,” Kay said.

Good! The more interoperability the better.

Nvidia delayed gaming chips, may not deliver next gen ones until 2028

Stevie Bonifield: Nvidia’s RTX 50-series Super refresh is delayed, and the RTX 60-series might miss 2027 The Super refresh

Begun, the tech pricing apocalypse, has

Edmond Tran: Steam Machine Pricing and Release Affected by Memory and Storage Price Hikes, Says Valve Valve has published a

Complexly becomes a nonprofit

James Pollard: Hank and John Green's studio becomes a nonprofit as they aim to make 'trustworthy content&
Gemini is catching ChatGPT

Lauren Forristal: Google’s Gemini app has surpassed 750M monthly active users In comparison, Meta AI has reported nearly 500

OpenAI swears their ads won't do what every single other ads platform has done

Richard Lawler & Hayden Field: Sam Altman responds to Anthropic’s ‘funny’ Super Bowl ads OpenAI says its ad test

Xcode gets agentic coding

Apple released Xcode version 26.3 in beta today, and it introduces a new agentic coding feature. This is different