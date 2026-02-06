AirDrop is coming to more Android phones in 2026

Adamya Sharma: Google just confirmed what Android fans have been praying to hear about AirDrop sharing

Speaking during a press briefing I attended at Google’s Taipei office during a Pixel Labs tour, Eric Kay, Vice President of Engineering for the Android platform, confirmed that AirDrop interoperability is set to expand well beyond Pixel phones this year.



“Last year, we launched AirDrop interoperability. In 2026, we’re going to be expanding it to a lot more devices,” Kay said.

Good! The more interoperability the better.