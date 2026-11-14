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All flights across the US grounded

The New York Times: Live Updates: FAA Declares Rare Nationwide Ground Stop of Flights

Markwayne Mullin, the secretary of homeland security, blamed the ground stop on a telecommunication outage but said Trump administration officials did not know the cause, adding that it would take an extended period of time to fix the issues. “This isn’t going to just be resolved and turned around within the hour,” he said. “This is going to take some time.”

First time in 25 years…

Do we get to question the skill of everyone involved based on their race, or is that just something the Republicans are allowed to do?

More like this

The new MacBook Pro with touch is not the endgame

Daryl Baxter: Why the iMac should have had touch before the MacBook Pro The design of the iMacs means that touching the display wouldn't result in it wobbling, as I've seen in many videos of the new MacBook Pros. Even seeing the press shots of four fingers being used on GarageBand

Do we really know how all this works?

Sean Heber: Where are we going? I don’t think anyone knows how anything works anymore. Not really. The scale exceeds human comprehension. I do think that people overestimate how much those working on large codebases knew how everything worked before, but yes, it is a bit of an interesting place we're heading

iPhone Duo owners thrilled to get this Samsung feature

Stephen Hackett: I Fixed My iPhone Duo with This One Weird Trick Thankfully, Stephen Robles has created a Shortcut that makes the Duo work exactly how my brain says it should:If the inner display is on the Home Screen, lock the phone when it closes.If the inner display has an app on it,

Pro workflows benefit from touch too

Jason Snell: Quick thoughts about the new MacBook Pro one portion of Apple’s intro video showed a developer using Xcode to test an iOS app, and they were touching the app in the iOS simulator. That… is a really cool use case. For the first time, developers will be able to touch their apps

The computer did what we told it to do. Eek!

Hank Green on Threads I feel very alone in the way I see the hugging face hack which is that openAI trained a bunch of super effective hacker bots to act like the only thing that mattered in the world was winning a hacking challenge and then gave them hacker tools, removed a bunch of

Boost more cool shit

FlohGro in response to my post asking if we're happy with Mastodon being an ever-shrinking social network: Be Generous With Boosts No. I joined Mastodon in the same first wave that Matt Birchler describes, and I've enjoyed it every day since. At the same time, it's sad to