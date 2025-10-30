All of Trump sheep's least favorite things happened when Trump was President

Tim Cushing: Trump Continues to Attack Biden for All the Stuff Trump Officials Did While Trump Was Still President

If there was anyone with any spine, honesty, or morality in the Trump administration, these astounding gaffes would have been headed off. But there’s no one left with any of these traits in the White House, so we get the sort of thing we’re now seeing with increasing frequency: Trump (deliberately or not) forgetting who was sitting in the Oval Office in 2020.

One of my favorite (least favorite?) phenomenons in Trump world is being irate about things that happened with Trump was in office.

"Federal handling of COVID in early 2020? Who the hell did all that?!" "Inflation was caused by stimulus checks in the summer of 2020. Thanks, Joe Biden!" "Remember then the federal government was suggesting social platforms ought to block certain speech about COVID and other timely topics in 2020? Screw that administration!" "Remember when Rosanne lost her show when she said some racist stuff in 2018? Who was in office then?"

It's truly over and over and over again…the things Trump sheep love to cite as the reasons they were radicalized and made them vote for Trump are thing that happened when Trump was in power. It's really a wild phenomenon.