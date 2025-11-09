Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Another example of babying your phone for minimal advantage

The findings were basically that after 500 charge cycles, the slow-charged iPhones dropped 11.8% in battery capacity, while the fast-charged iPhones dropped 12.3%.

I think a lot of people still see their phones as dumb PC terminals from 1995. "If an app isn't "closed" then it's running in the background forever." "If I use a fast charger, the iPhone cooks itself with no regard for battery health." These things simply aren't true, and haven't for many years.

As I've said before about how I don't care if you force close your apps, I also don't care if you nurse your phone, obsessively charging it as slowly as possible and never let it get above or below certain numbers. I just hope that if you're dedicating your time and attention to things like this, you do it eyes open as to the benefit you're actually getting. If you see the above numbers and think that's worth it, then you do you.

More like this

LLM memory: either the best or worst thing about chatbots

This video brings up some salient points on the security concerns of using a browser that has an agent capable

The App Store is now on the web

John Voorhees: Apple Recreated the App Store on the Web With No Way to Download or Buy Apps An even

iOS 26 gets another glass slider

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors: iOS 26.2 Lock Screen Gets Liquid Glass Slider When you select the "Glass"

All of Trump sheep's least favorite things happened when Trump was President

Tim Cushing: Trump Continues to Attack Biden for All the Stuff Trump Officials Did While Trump Was Still President If

Basically every PC game works on Linux

This post came across my radar, which shows Windows game support on Linux is at a new all-time high. You
Pixelmator update when?

Pixelmator update when?

Joe Rosensteel: Creative Neglect: What About the Apps in Apple? While the acquisition was announced almost a year ago in