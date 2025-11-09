Another example of babying your phone for minimal advantage

The findings were basically that after 500 charge cycles, the slow-charged iPhones dropped 11.8% in battery capacity, while the fast-charged iPhones dropped 12.3%.

I think a lot of people still see their phones as dumb PC terminals from 1995. "If an app isn't "closed" then it's running in the background forever." "If I use a fast charger, the iPhone cooks itself with no regard for battery health." These things simply aren't true, and haven't for many years.

As I've said before about how I don't care if you force close your apps, I also don't care if you nurse your phone, obsessively charging it as slowly as possible and never let it get above or below certain numbers. I just hope that if you're dedicating your time and attention to things like this, you do it eyes open as to the benefit you're actually getting. If you see the above numbers and think that's worth it, then you do you.