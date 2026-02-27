Anthropic does the bare minimum, but these days that's impressive

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei: Statement from Dario Amodei on our discussions with the Department of War

The Department of War has stated they will only contract with AI companies who accede to “any lawful use” and remove safeguards in the cases mentioned above. They have threatened to remove us from their systems if we maintain these safeguards; they have also threatened to designate us a “supply chain risk”—a label reserved for US adversaries, never before applied to an American company—and to invoke the Defense Production Act to force the safeguards’ removal. These latter two threats are inherently contradictory: one labels us a security risk; the other labels Claude as essential to national security.

It's amazing to see how in every arena, as soon as you resist the All Powerful Trump Administration, you're labeled an enemy of America.