Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Anthropic does the bare minimum, but these days that's impressive

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei: Statement from Dario Amodei on our discussions with the Department of War

The Department of War has stated they will only contract with AI companies who accede to “any lawful use” and remove safeguards in the cases mentioned above. They have threatened to remove us from their systems if we maintain these safeguards; they have also threatened to designate us a “supply chain risk”—a label reserved for US adversaries, never before applied to an American company—and to invoke the Defense Production Act to force the safeguards’ removal. These latter two threats are inherently contradictory: one labels us a security risk; the other labels Claude as essential to national security.

It's amazing to see how in every arena, as soon as you resist the All Powerful Trump Administration, you're labeled an enemy of America.

More like this

Block is making more profit than ever, so they're firing 40% of their employees

Jack Dorsey on Twitter: we're making @blocks smaller today. here's my note to the company. we&

Drive to Survive is coming to Apple TV tonight

Chance Miller: New ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ season is coming to Apple TV Ahead of the first F1 Grand Prix

The whole draw of the Mac is that it can do whatever you want it to do

Wesley Hilliard has a new post out which is a bit of a retort to my opinion on touch Macs

In blind test, gamers think DLSS looks better than native rendering

Hassam Nasir: Nearly half of PC gamers prefer DLSS 4.5 over AMD's FSR and even native rendering

Shocker: Apple will update macOS UI to make touch a good experience 😉

Juli Clover reporting on Mark Gurman’s latest report: Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro Coming in 2026 With Dynamic Island and

Why many of us have no patience for liquid glass

Jason Snell: Apple in 2025: The Six Colors report card It’s time for our annual look back on Apple’