App review needs a reboot

Lex Friedman: The App Store review process needs fixing

Every single app and app update released in the App Store goes through this review process, and the review process is largely a black box. Developers submit, and then wait. They are given no specific timeline or indication of how long the review will take, and it’s inconsistent. Some reviews happen in hours. Some take days. When you’re rejected, you can reply to Apple, make fixes and resubmit, or appeal — and whichever path you pick, you’re waiting again, with no specific timelines provided from Apple.

The unpredictability of app review is definitely one of the core annoyances with it. I never know how long a review is going to take. Sometimes it's a couple hours, sometimes it's a couple weeks. Sometimes an app will be stuck in review for several days, and I wonder if something's gone wrong or if it's just taking a long time or if the reviewer has simply forgotten to drag their ticket to done yet. It's impossible to tell. The one thing you're definitely feeling is that no matter how long it's stuck in there, you don't necessarily want to cancel it and start over because you might have to go through this whole wait again.