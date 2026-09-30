Mastodon
Birchtree
Developer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

App review needs a reboot

Lex Friedman: The App Store review process needs fixing

Every single app and app update released in the App Store goes through this review process, and the review process is largely a black box. Developers submit, and then wait. They are given no specific timeline or indication of how long the review will take, and it’s inconsistent. Some reviews happen in hours. Some take days. When you’re rejected, you can reply to Apple, make fixes and resubmit, or appeal — and whichever path you pick, you’re waiting again, with no specific timelines provided from Apple.

The unpredictability of app review is definitely one of the core annoyances with it. I never know how long a review is going to take. Sometimes it's a couple hours, sometimes it's a couple weeks. Sometimes an app will be stuck in review for several days, and I wonder if something's gone wrong or if it's just taking a long time or if the reviewer has simply forgotten to drag their ticket to done yet. It's impossible to tell. The one thing you're definitely feeling is that no matter how long it's stuck in there, you don't necessarily want to cancel it and start over because you might have to go through this whole wait again.

More like this

Becoming worthless (in a good way)

Cory Dransfeldt: Become worthless (to tech companies) I'm not arguing for boycotts, I know that people are bound to different platforms for different, compelling reasons. What I am arguing for is that, given the opportunity, you try and reduce the value they can extract from you. That's very often your data,

The Register thinks my La Croix benchmark is legit (sorta)

Brandon Vigliarolo: iPhone 18 Pro benchmark boosted by giving it a cold drink To make a long story short, a cold can of La Croix (in Birchler’s case – the cooling potential of an aluminum can isn’t limited to name-brand sparkling “naturally essenced” water) takes an already beefy device to new levels of

Riley Hill on the Fold8's crease

Riley Hill: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Review: Worth Buying in Years As for the crease, it’s not something you see when looking at the larger display head-on. Tilt the phone slightly off-angle, and you see it. It’s minimal, but it’s there. Not a big deal. The only slight annoyance with

Resident Evil movie is widely adored and makes an ass-ton of money

Michael Cripe: Resident Evil Defies Expectations as Zach Cregger Adaptation Collects $108 Million Globally After First Weekend in Theaters It's a franchise-best opening for the horror-comedy hybrid that saw it bring in $60 million domestically and $48.3 million internationally. That's a good hunk of change more than even

A new retro handheld has my attention

Daryl Baxter: Retroid Pocket Nova review: the best 4:3 retro handheld The latest handheld by Retroid answers something that its users have been asking for - give us a handheld as powerful as the Pocket, but with a 4:3 display. That's what the Retroid Pocket Nova essentially is This looks rad. There&

Apple's C2 modem is in the iPhone 18 Pro Max (except in America)

Joe Rossignol: Apple Says iPhone 18 Pro Max Sold in U.S. Differs in One Way Apple now says the iPhone 18 Pro has a C2 modem worldwide, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max uses the chip in every country except for the U.S. What a weird one.