Apple acquires MotionVFX

From the MotionVFX home page today:

We are extremely excited to share that MotionVFX is joining the Apple team to continue to empower creators and editors to do their best work.

I love MotionVFX and have used their plugins for a few years to add a bit of flavor to my videos. Their plugins are a little pricy for a solo, small creator like myself, so I have to be very picky which plugins I pick up, but if Apple did something with including some (all?) of these in their Creator Studio, that would be a big incentive for me to subscribe.