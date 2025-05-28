Apple copies Samsung 😉

MacRumors reporting on Mark Gurman's report that Apple is changing their naming format for operating systems:

We're not going to be getting iOS 19, we're getting iOS 26.

It has been fundamentally strange that Apple currently has OS's with the same features that rarely share a number, so numbering them by year makes sense. I do find it a little annoying that the OS that comes out in 2025 will be called 26, but okay, I guess they want to do what cars and sports video games do. It's an easy conversion, at least.

I couldn't resist a little snark, though, as this is a rare case of Apple adopting something Samsung has been doing for years. Samsung's Galaxy S lineup was numbered 1, 2, 3, 4…until the Galaxy S10 in 2019. Then the next phone was the Galaxy S20, indicating it was the phone released in 2020, and they've iterated on that system since then. Even if you had no idea until just now that they'd done that, I bet you could guess what the name of the new Galaxy S phone that released in February this year is.

Sass aside, I do really think it's a good change if it comes to pass in a couple weeks.