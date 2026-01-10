Mastodon
Apple could do the right thing. I’m not holding my breath.

Elizabeth Lopatto writing for The Verge: Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai are cowards

You know what’s “offensive and sexualized,” you worthless fucking cowards? Nonconsensual AI-generated images of women in bikinis spreading their legs, and of children with so-called “donut glaze” on their faces — which, by the way, were being generated at a rate of one per minute. I’d also call that “offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, in exceptionally poor taste” and especially “just plain creepy”! Do you need a back brace to stand up straight, buddy? Because at this point, I am certain you haven’t got a single vertebra.

What’s happening on X and Grok is sick, and clearly breaks Apple’s terms. But kicking either off the store would enrage both Musk and Trump. God only knows how many gold offerings and ass kisses it would take to avoid company-and-customer-devastating tariffs after that. Better just let the CSAM flow, it’s not worth the headaches, I guess.

More like this

My app defaults in 2025 (a few days late)

Robb Knight: App Defaults 2026 It's been a couple of years since my first post in this series.

If anyone can do it in 45 minutes, it’s not special

This post on Twitter is notable: This guy literally builds a full AI app from scratch in 45 mins First

Don't fall in love with the product, fall in love with the problem

Bryan Cantrill: Love your customers At Oxide, we believe that the best companies—the most enduring ones—love their customers,

That’s just how media discussions go

Reddit user jess77x made this comment about Pluribus: The discourse around this show is so weird. It's either
Third Republican US President in a row invades a sovereign nation without good reason (it's oil)

Anatoly Kurmanaev and Tyler Pager with live updates for The New York Times: Explosions Are Reported in Venezuela’s Capital

Clean energy had a baller 2025

Kathryn Krawczyk from Canary Media: Clean energy is still winning. These 10 charts prove it. Solar’s monumental rise is