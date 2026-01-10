Apple could do the right thing. I’m not holding my breath.

Elizabeth Lopatto writing for The Verge: Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai are cowards

You know what’s “offensive and sexualized,” you worthless fucking cowards? Nonconsensual AI-generated images of women in bikinis spreading their legs, and of children with so-called “donut glaze” on their faces — which, by the way, were being generated at a rate of one per minute. I’d also call that “offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, in exceptionally poor taste” and especially “just plain creepy”! Do you need a back brace to stand up straight, buddy? Because at this point, I am certain you haven’t got a single vertebra.

What’s happening on X and Grok is sick, and clearly breaks Apple’s terms. But kicking either off the store would enrage both Musk and Trump. God only knows how many gold offerings and ass kisses it would take to avoid company-and-customer-devastating tariffs after that. Better just let the CSAM flow, it’s not worth the headaches, I guess.