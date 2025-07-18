Apple leaker gets sued

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors: Apple Sues Jon Prosser Over iOS 26 Leaks

Apple's complaint outlines what it claims is the series of events that led to the leaks, which centered around a development iPhone in the possession of Ramacciotti's friend and Apple employee Ethan Lipnik. According to Apple, Prosser and Ramacciotti plotted to access Lipnik's phone, acquiring his passcode and then using location-tracking to determine when he "would be gone for an extended period." Prosser reportedly offered financial compensation to Ramacciotti in return for assisting with accessing the development ‌iPhone‌.Apple says Ramacciotti accessed Lipnik's development ‌iPhone‌ and made a FaceTime call to Prosser, showing off ‌iOS 26‌ running on the development ‌iPhone‌, and that Prosser recorded the call with screen capture tools. Prosser then shared those videos with others and used them to make re-created renders of ‌iOS 26‌ for his videos.

This sounds like a big mess, and if what Apple alleges is true, amounts to much more than simply leaking information. Prosser denies this is what happened, so we'll see what happens next. I certainly don't know anything about this personally, and maybe this is my bias showing, but this sounds like a crazy story to make up and it sounds exactly like the sort of thing I could see Prosser doing. Time will tell.