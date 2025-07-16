Apple TV+ cleans up in the Emmy noms

Jordan Moreau: Emmy Nominations 2025: ‘Severance’ Leads All Shows With 27 Nods, ‘The Penguin,’ ‘The Studio’ and ‘White Lotus’ Close Behind

“Severance,” which scored 27 noms, and “The Studio,” which landed 23 noms, were undeniable. In particular, “The Studio” has now earned the most comedy nominations in a single year, ever — tying Season 3 of “The Bear,” which earned 23 nods in 2024 (winning 11, which also was a record for most Primetime Emmys won by a comedy series in a single year).

Listen, I was a pretty harsh critic of Apple TV+ shows when it launch a few years ago, but they've gotten much better since then and the lineup is pretty solid these days. I still think there's a weird cohort who loves anything and everything on Apple TV+ as if it were the greatest art ever made, but listen, Severance and The Studio are positively great and they deserve to be recognized.