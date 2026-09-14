A new retro handheld has my attention
Daryl Baxter: Retroid Pocket Nova review: the best 4:3 retro handheld
The latest handheld by Retroid answers something that its users have been asking for - give us a handheld as powerful as the Pocket, but with a 4:3 display. That's what the Retroid Pocket Nova essentially is
This looks rad. There&
The iPhone Air seems extremely niche in general, but my users love it
David Smith shared some numbers on how many people are using WidgetSmith, his insanely popular, and therefore pretty representative of
Drawably is a hand-drawn UI library
It's not particularly useful for me, but I really dig this little UI library.
Arc Raiders has faded away while I wasn't looking
Jamie Hore: Are We Really Witnessing the "Downfall" of Arc Raiders?
That’s according to a 9 August
NVIDIA is doing the iPhone thing
Ben Thompson: Nvidia Earnings, Dollars Per Gigawatt, Open and Hugging Face
Nvidia right now continues to be like Apple in the early years of the iPhone: for years forecasting was easy and reliable, because the company’s revenue was a function of how many phones they could make and how many carriers they supported; we
The tech Apple will use to make the crease (mostly?) go away in their folding iPhone
KIMGEON: Google, Oppo and Vivo to Adopt Dual UTG for Foldable Phones – Apple-led dual-UTG design doubles glass content per foldable device
The lower UTG supports the OLED panel from underneath. It disperses stress concentrated around the hinge when the foldable phone is opened and closed and reinforces the rigidity of the panel’s