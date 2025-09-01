Arrows flying over my head

Moser'S Frame Shop: I Am an AI Hater

I became a hater by doing precisely those things AI cannot do: reading and understanding human language; thinking and reasoning about ideas; considering the meaning of my words and their context; loving people, making art, living in my body with its flaws and feelings and life. AI cannot be a hater, because AI does not feel, or know, or care. Only humans can be haters. I celebrate my humanity.

As someone who continues to think LLMs are a useful tool for some things, I always feel like there are arrows constantly flying over my head as the “AI is god” and the “fuck you, AI isn’t god” people are having their own fight.