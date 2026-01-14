Back when the iPad didn't do files

Myself in 2015: iOS is 90% There, but That Last 10% Hurts

I know it's not happening, but I would pay a lot of money for a way to dual-boot iOS and OS X on my iPad.

I wonder if this is the first time I suggested this sort of thing. Amazingly, this was 2 years before I went all-in on the iPad (only to give it up a further 3 years after that).

It really was remarkable to read 2015 me not being able to open or do any "file management stuff" on an MP3 file from my iPhone or iPad. It turns out the Files app wasn't added until 2017! It feels like a million years ago.