Basically every PC game works on Linux

This post came across my radar, which shows Windows game support on Linux is at a new all-time high.

You can see that the area in red has been constantly shrinking, at a steady pace, and this past month is no exception with this category getting very close to just 10%. This means that close to 90% of Windows games manage to launch on Linux.

About 60% of games run perfectly, close to 70% work perfectly with "some tweaking or configuration", and just shy of 90% of games may not be perfect, but are playable. To be perfectly clear, this is not a case of most games being built for Linux, it's that tools like WINE and Proton have allowed users to simple download and install Windows games.

These numbers make tons of sense to me, someone who games on Linux almost every day. No, I didn't install Ubuntu on my PC tower, I'm talking about my Steam Deck! That's a Linux device running Proton which lets me install basically any game from Steam. When a new game comes out, there's not even a question whether it will work on my Linux device, it just does (or if it doesn't, it's usually because it's just too high end to run on a handheld device).

As I wrote about last year, imagine if this was the case on the Mac! Apple's Game Porting Toolkit aims to make it easier for developers to bring their Windows games to the Mac, and that seems to have helped, but I would love to see Apple bundle something like Proton into macOS so that you no longer had to wonder if a Mac version of that cool new game was coming out, you could just know you'd be able to play it.

From last year's post:

And don’t think of it as some sort of complex tool for nerds; I’d compare it to using Rosetta 2 on the Mac. Is that random app you use running natively on Apple silicon or being emulated from an x86 binary? Who knows and who cares?

It's honestly very Apple.