Becoming worthless (in a good way)

App review needs a reboot
Lex Friedman: The App Store review process needs fixing
Every single app and app update released in the App Store goes through this review process, and the review process is largely a black box. Developers submit, and then wait. They are given no specific timeline or indication of how long the review will take, and
The Register thinks my La Croix benchmark is legit (sorta)
Brandon Vigliarolo: iPhone 18 Pro benchmark boosted by giving it a cold drink
To make a long story short, a cold can of La Croix (in Birchler’s case – the cooling potential of an aluminum can isn’t limited to name-brand sparkling “naturally essenced” water) takes an already beefy device to new levels of
Riley Hill on the Fold8's crease
Riley Hill: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Review: Worth Buying in Years
As for the crease, it’s not something you see when looking at the larger display head-on. Tilt the phone slightly off-angle, and you see it. It’s minimal, but it’s there. Not a big deal. The only slight annoyance with
Resident Evil movie is widely adored and makes an ass-ton of money
Michael Cripe: Resident Evil Defies Expectations as Zach Cregger Adaptation Collects $108 Million Globally After First Weekend in Theaters
It's a franchise-best opening for the horror-comedy hybrid that saw it bring in $60 million domestically and $48.3 million internationally. That's a good hunk of change more than even
A new retro handheld has my attention
Daryl Baxter: Retroid Pocket Nova review: the best 4:3 retro handheld
The latest handheld by Retroid answers something that its users have been asking for - give us a handheld as powerful as the Pocket, but with a 4:3 display. That's what the Retroid Pocket Nova essentially is
This looks rad. There&
Apple's C2 modem is in the iPhone 18 Pro Max (except in America)
Joe Rossignol: Apple Says iPhone 18 Pro Max Sold in U.S. Differs in One Way
Apple now says the iPhone 18 Pro has a C2 modem worldwide, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max uses the chip in every country except for the U.S.
What a weird one.