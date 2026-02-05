Begun, the tech pricing apocalypse, has

Edmond Tran: Steam Machine Pricing and Release Affected by Memory and Storage Price Hikes, Says Valve

Valve has published a blog post providing updates on the lineup of Steam Hardware that it announced late last year – Steam Machine, Steam Controller, and Steam Frame – indicating that it has postponed plans to announce specific pricing and release dates.

It really feels like 2026 is going to be the year that all of the chaos and terrible policies of 2025 start to have a real impact on consumer tech.