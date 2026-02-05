Mastodon
Begun, the tech pricing apocalypse, has

Edmond Tran: Steam Machine Pricing and Release Affected by Memory and Storage Price Hikes, Says Valve

Valve has published a blog post providing updates on the lineup of Steam Hardware that it announced late last year – Steam Machine, Steam Controller, and Steam Frame – indicating that it has postponed plans to announce specific pricing and release dates.

It really feels like 2026 is going to be the year that all of the chaos and terrible policies of 2025 start to have a real impact on consumer tech.

Nvidia delayed gaming chips, may not deliver next gen ones until 2028

Stevie Bonifield: Nvidia’s RTX 50-series Super refresh is delayed, and the RTX 60-series might miss 2027 The Super refresh

Complexly becomes a nonprofit

James Pollard: Hank and John Green's studio becomes a nonprofit as they aim to make 'trustworthy content&
Gemini is catching ChatGPT

Gemini is catching ChatGPT

Lauren Forristal: Google’s Gemini app has surpassed 750M monthly active users In comparison, Meta AI has reported nearly 500

OpenAI swears their ads won't do what every single other ads platform has done

Richard Lawler & Hayden Field: Sam Altman responds to Anthropic’s ‘funny’ Super Bowl ads OpenAI says its ad test

Xcode gets agentic coding

Apple released Xcode version 26.3 in beta today, and it introduces a new agentic coding feature. This is different

The massive success of the Nintendo Switch

Ollie Reynolds: It's Official, The Switch Is Nintendo's Best-Selling Console Of All Time So what are