Better Siri is, yet again, a little farther off

Jay Peters: Apple keeps hitting bumps with its overhauled Siri

Nearly a year ago, Apple delayed planned features for Siri that would let it understand your personal context and take action for you based on what’s on your screen. Apple had planned to launch those features with iOS 26.4, which is set to launch in March, but “​​testing uncovered fresh problems with the software,” according to Bloomberg. Apple has apparently told engineers to use iOS 26.5, scheduled for May, to test new Siri features instead.

Two things…

One, making a meaningfully better, LLM-enhanced Siri seems to be very tricky.

Two, I've seen a few "how can it be delayed if it was never publicly announced?" posts on socials, and I genuinely wonder about these folks. Set aside these features were advertised as coming in 2024, and we can still mention that internal products are planned and delayed 👏🏻 all 👏🏻the 👏🏻 time 👏🏻 at companies, regardless of if they gave customers timelines. Stop acting like this is a clever take when stories like this come out.

