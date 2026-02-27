Blender for the iPad is on hold (it was also keyboard+mouse first, not touch first)

In a GitHub comment back in January, Blender's Dalai Felinto gave this update on the Blender for iPad project:

FYI I just updated the task description to mention that this project is on hold.



[…] we are putting this project on hold for now. The team will instead focus on the Android tablets first instead.

Then just minutes ago, he replied to those asking what caused the change:

Hi, the simple answer is lack of funding that we could comfortably dedicate to this project. It is definitively a strategic target and something we want to pursuit. But we could not secure the funding required last year to work on this in 2026.



On the flip-side android support development will start this year. And some of the work will also benefit the future iPad implementation.

I have no visibility into the company, but my guess is that this is a case where they thought it would be cool, thought there was a market for it, and once they got down to prioritizing everything they wanted to do in 2026, it simply fell below the line.

Looking at the GitHub page a bit more, this from the MVP section stood out to me as well:

Bare-minimum requirements to get initial feedback from Apple on technical feasibility of the app. Assume mouse and keyboard, don't bother with touch.

As did this similar phrasing from a bit further down:

Target the iPad Pro, treat it as a laptop. Assumes a keyboard and trackpad, no touch is considered.

Finally, right at the end, they had plans to implement non-Pro iPads:

Find an efficient way of working with the most constraints (iPad Mini on portrait mode without keyboard/mouse). This is a project on its own. It will have its own dedicated task once we get closer to it.

I think it's very interesting that this example of pro software on the iPad was first and foremost going to be assuming the user had a keyboard and mouse, with touch input as a much later step in the development process. I'm not saying there's anything horribly wrong with this strategy, but as someone deep in the "iPadOS and macOS apps aren't that different" camp, it's notable to see an app like this explicitly state that the primary use case for their iPad app is a mouse and keyboard.