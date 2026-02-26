Mastodon
Block is making more profit than ever, so they're firing 40% of their employees

Jack Dorsey on Twitter: we're making @blocks smaller today. here's my note to the company.

we're not making this decision because we're in trouble. our business is strong. gross profit continues to grow, we continue to serve more and more customers, and profitability is improving.

Apparently also laid off today was his shift key. Hearing you're getting axed by your CEO on social media typing wike a widdle liddle babi is a very 2026 feeling. Of course, I quoted the part about how they're doing better than ever, and that's why they need to let people go. Classic.

Of course, I had to look at the replies, and of course there was a gem near the top:

This is the elon firing 80% of Twitter moment. The whole world saw, in real time, that it had literally 0 negative impact on the product and the user experience.

Hear that, "literally 0 negative impact on the product and the user experience" apparently! Let's all go back, everyone, it's a great experience like it always was! Of course, this from some dipshit who creates AI summaries over AI videos of classic books as their social media "content". Ah, the pride in being a human powered slop machine.

Anyway, the severance deal seems good, so that's something.

I'm just really tired of execs, who's every monetary need is satisfied, go in front of their employees and saying, "things have never been better, and that's why we need to let a bunch of you go."

