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Birchtree
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Boost more cool shit

FlohGro in response to my post asking if we're happy with Mastodon being an ever-shrinking social network: Be Generous With Boosts

No. I joined Mastodon in the same first wave that Matt Birchler describes, and I've enjoyed it every day since. At the same time, it's sad to see individuals and (small) businesses feel the need to return to X. I don't want to. While cycling today, my first conclusion was: I'll be more generous with boosts on Mastodon.

I don't know if you've heard this about me, but I kind of love data. I also love a social network that has free and open APIs. I've used that API to pull the date that my followers joined Mastodon.

2/3 of my current followers followed me in the 8 months after the great Twitter migration. I've heard from a couple people that building an audience today is exceptionally hard on Mastodon, and while this data doesn't show when people followed me, it does seem pretty clear that my follower count is largely dependent on a group of people who joined Mastodon in the great migration 4 years ago.

Boost more cool shit. Post more cool shit. That's fundamentally how we make Mastodon a place more people want to hang out.

More like this

The computer did what we told it to do. Eek!

Hank Green on Threads I feel very alone in the way I see the hugging face hack which is that openAI trained a bunch of super effective hacker bots to act like the only thing that mattered in the world was winning a hacking challenge and then gave them hacker tools, removed a bunch of

Passkeys are a trap. No they're not!

Shot: Passkeys are a trap. Do not use them. Like the Trojan Horse, passkeys are legitimately elegant on the surface, but there is something troubling inside. Chaser: Passkeys Are Not a Trap The post holds up TOTP as "already" a great solution. TOTP is better than a password alone, absolutely, but it has

X has all the jerks

Lex Friedman (on what has to be the best new tech blog of 2026) writes I can’t believe we’re still arguing over whether X is for jerks, which you should just go read: People can post wherever they want to post. I’m not trying to dictate where John spends his time online.

The iPhone Duo is too damn small

John Gruber: ★ The iPhone Duo The Duo name is perfect. It truly is like having two devices in one. The outer device is, by far, the worst iPhone Apple has ever made. It’s a miserable fat little thing. The inner device is a splendid, joyful, beautiful tablet, with a UI that out-iPads the

How to become a mark for con artists

Hank Green in a video about Theranos: We should not be complacent about the ways in which our world sucks. But if we're convinced that everything sucks and it's because people are terrible and nothing works when that's obviously not true, then we become the marks for con artists.

I don't care what other kids are doing

Lex Friedman: A few more thoughts on why embracing X is wrong “The Ellisons are bad, too” is a great argument for paying attention to the Ellisons. It’s not an argument for X. I remember one time as a teenager my parents sat me down in the living room to discuss something bad I