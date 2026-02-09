Celebrating record revenue with layoffs

Maddie Agne: Bandai Namco Hits Record High Net Sales Revenue

Bandai Namco has posted record high net sales for the first nine months of the 2026 financial year despite differences in home console title lineups impacting profits.

At this point, when I hear a tech or gaming company made record revenue numbers, I assume that they recently laid off a chunk of their staff. "Things are going better than ever! Because of this, we need to upend the lives of many of our employees who made us achieve these results." 😵‍💫

And sure enough, there's a story from February 2025 where Bandai Namco quietly reduced headcount by about 10%..