Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Celebrating record revenue with layoffs

Maddie Agne: Bandai Namco Hits Record High Net Sales Revenue

Bandai Namco has posted record high net sales for the first nine months of the 2026 financial year despite differences in home console title lineups impacting profits.

At this point, when I hear a tech or gaming company made record revenue numbers, I assume that they recently laid off a chunk of their staff. "Things are going better than ever! Because of this, we need to upend the lives of many of our employees who made us achieve these results." 😵‍💫

And sure enough, there's a story from February 2025 where Bandai Namco quietly reduced headcount by about 10%..

More like this

Memorizing the dictionary doesn’t make you a great writer

Samantha Cole: Chatbots Make Terrible Doctors, New Study Finds Chatbots may be able to pass medical exams, but that doesn’

iPhones need MagSafe

Hartley Charlton: Gurman: iPhone 17e Launch 'Imminent' With Four New Features Gurman said that the new lost-cost ‌iPhone‌

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show still slaps

I don't know if there's a Super Bowl halftime show I've rewatched more than

A year in the life of MKBHD

I think The Studio, the behind-the-scenes channel for MKBHD, is always fun, but this most recent video, a feature-length documentary

AirDrop is coming to more Android phones in 2026

Adamya Sharma: Google just confirmed what Android fans have been praying to hear about AirDrop sharing Speaking during a press

Nvidia delayed gaming chips, may not deliver next gen ones until 2028

Stevie Bonifield: Nvidia’s RTX 50-series Super refresh is delayed, and the RTX 60-series might miss 2027 The Super refresh