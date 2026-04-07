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Chrome gets side tabs

David Pierce: Vertical browser tabs are better and you should use them

The good news here is, you don’t have to take my word for it. Switching browsers is hard, and maybe you don’t want to do it just for vertical tabs. But update Chrome, right-click the tab bar, and just see what happens when you select Show Tabs Vertically. I bet you’ll never go back.

And there we go, the last of the major browsers has added side tabs, validating my opinion that Arc is right up there with ChatGPT for the most influential new apps released in the past 5 years.

Editor's note: Safari technically has side tabs, although they are a weird add-on, not a replacement for the normal tabs. I'm counting it, but it's not really what we're talking about when we talk about Arc-style side tabs.

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