Clean energy had a baller 2025

Kathryn Krawczyk from Canary Media: Clean energy is still winning. These 10 charts prove it.

Solar’s monumental rise is the main reason for the shift: The source more than doubled its share of global electricity production from 2021 to 2025. And while coal still remains the world’s largest source of electricity, it’s declining while solar and other renewable sources are on the rise.

And:

Between January and September, power demand around the world rose by 603 terawatt-hours compared to that same time period last year. Solar met nearly all of that new demand on its own, and with a boost from wind, was able to cover all of it. That’s a huge deal for the clean energy transition. When we produce more renewable power than is needed to cover growing demand, that’s when we can start chipping away at fossil fuels.

While the vibes suggested this would be a dismal year for clean energy deployment in the U.S., it simply wasn’t. Solar, wind, and storage accounted for 92% of new power capacity added to the grid this year through November.

The continued domination of clean, renewable energies, both in the US and around the world, is still a major win worth celebrating. Solar expansion alone covered basically all worldwide energy consumption increases this year, which is huge. I've said it before and I'll say it again, a world where energy is plentiful and clean and we can use it without guilt is far better than a world where we have to ration energy because it's dirty and expensive.

The energy story is one I'll continue to keep my eye on into 2026, but it feels like a quiet but significant win year after year.