Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Clean energy had a baller 2025

Kathryn Krawczyk from Canary Media: Clean energy is still winning. These 10 charts prove it.

Solar’s monumental rise is the main reason for the shift: The source more than doubled its share of global electricity production from 2021 to 2025. And while coal still remains the world’s largest source of electricity, it’s declining while solar and other renewable sources are on the rise.

And:

Between January and September, power demand around the world rose by 603 terawatt-hours compared to that same time period last year. Solar met nearly all of that new demand on its own, and with a boost from wind, was able to cover all of it. That’s a huge deal for the clean energy transition. When we produce more renewable power than is needed to cover growing demand, that’s when we can start chipping away at fossil fuels.
While the vibes suggested this would be a dismal year for clean energy deployment in the U.S., it simply wasn’t. Solar, wind, and storage accounted for 92% of new power capacity added to the grid this year through November.

The continued domination of clean, renewable energies, both in the US and around the world, is still a major win worth celebrating. Solar expansion alone covered basically all worldwide energy consumption increases this year, which is huge. I've said it before and I'll say it again, a world where energy is plentiful and clean and we can use it without guilt is far better than a world where we have to ration energy because it's dirty and expensive.

The energy story is one I'll continue to keep my eye on into 2026, but it feels like a quiet but significant win year after year.

More like this

Let stories end

Amanda Hess for The New York Times in 2018: The End of Endings Didn’t endings used to mean something?

What if we ended the "podcast"?

Andru Marino writing for The Verge: It’s finally time to retire the word ‘podcast’ In 2026, instead of trying

LLMs can be poisoned

From the Anthropic blog: A small number of samples can poison LLMs of any size It remains unclear how far

When your Apple ID gets banned…

Last Friday, Paris Buttfield-Addison posted 20 Years of Digital Life, Gone in an Instant, thanks to Apple, which kind of

Ghostty goes non-profit

Mitchell Hashimoto: Ghostty Is Now Non-Profit I believe infrastructure of this kind should be stewarded by a mission-driven, non-commercial entity

Streaming music is the lie we tell each other

Stephanie Vee: Delete Spotify? Sure, But Don't Just Replace it With Another Subscription streaming music sucks for almost