Complexly becomes a nonprofit

James Pollard: Hank and John Green's studio becomes a nonprofit as they aim to make 'trustworthy content' online

“Part of what Complexly’s trying to do is create good information on the internet,” Hank told the Associated Press. “Let’s actually just say that this is our goal. Like, our goal isn’t to build a big company and sell it someday.”

I continue to think that Hank and John are some of the best "influencer" role models out there.

Nvidia delayed gaming chips, may not deliver next gen ones until 2028

Stevie Bonifield: Nvidia’s RTX 50-series Super refresh is delayed, and the RTX 60-series might miss 2027 The Super refresh

Begun, the tech pricing apocalypse, has

Edmond Tran: Steam Machine Pricing and Release Affected by Memory and Storage Price Hikes, Says Valve Valve has published a
Gemini is catching ChatGPT

Lauren Forristal: Google’s Gemini app has surpassed 750M monthly active users In comparison, Meta AI has reported nearly 500

OpenAI swears their ads won't do what every single other ads platform has done

Richard Lawler & Hayden Field: Sam Altman responds to Anthropic’s ‘funny’ Super Bowl ads OpenAI says its ad test

Xcode gets agentic coding

Apple released Xcode version 26.3 in beta today, and it introduces a new agentic coding feature. This is different

The massive success of the Nintendo Switch

Ollie Reynolds: It's Official, The Switch Is Nintendo's Best-Selling Console Of All Time So what are