Computers automated baseball scouting…and now there are more baseball scouts than ever

This video isn’t about AI taking jobs, but it may as well be. I’m sure many of us have seen the movie Moneyball, which was a story about how analytics wildly disrupted the world of baseball scouts. The expectation was that now that computers do scouting better than humans have traditionally done the job, we wouldn’t need human scouts anymore. Yet, as explained in this video, there are more scouts today than there ever have been. The job description for baseball scouts has shifted, but the computers didn’t take all of their jobs, it just changed how they did their work and gave them some advantages than they had before.